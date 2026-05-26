Lithium-ion batteries spark yet another fire in Toronto, chief says in warning

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Toronto’s fire chief is sounding the alarm after lithium-ion batteries sparked yet another fire in the city.

Jim Jessop said in a post on X Monday the batteries, which are used to power a wide range of items like smartphones, e-bikes and electric toothbrushes, were behind two fires at the Ashwarren Road recycling facility last week.

The batteries were in thermal runaway, which is one of the primary risks related to them, according to the UL Research Institutes. When that happens, the lithium-ion cell enter into an uncontrollable, self-heating state and can combust.

No one was injured during the three-alarm May 21 blaze, Toronto fire said at the time.

“The frequency and intensity of LIB fires continue to increase across our city, along with the risk to the public and firefighters,” Jessop said.

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Two fires in recent days at the Ashwarren Rd recycling facility were confirmed as caused by lithium-ion batteries in thermal runaway. The frequency and intensity of LIB fires continue to increase across our city, along with the risk to the public and firefighters. #Toronto pic.twitter.com/eCfm0CPZv1 — Jim Jessop (@ChiefJessopTFS) May 26, 2026

His post comes after officials issued a similar warning following three lithium-ion battery fires over 24 hours back in February.

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Division Chief Marla Friebe told Global News at the time micromobility devices such as e-bikes, e-scooters and e-hoverboards are involved in the bulk of the lithium-ion battery fires they’re seeing.

But she added that a cause of this is due to users of these devices not buying compatible parts, using chargers that are not necessarily recommended by the manufacturers, or overcharging the devices.

Another factor coming into play with micromobility devices, Friebe said, is that some people are tampering with the batteries to either lengthen the power charge, boost the power, or increase the speed of the device.

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Toronto Fire Service stresses the batteries are generally safe but can become dangerous if they are damaged, tampered with or improperly charged.

Things to look out for include an unusual, almost plastic odour, smoke coming from the device and the item beginning to heat up to an “extreme” degree.

Given the dangers surrounding the device, people should ensure that when they dispose of the items, they do so properly by taking them to an approved disposal site and not tossing them in the garbage.

While the service is cautioning about the dangers, Friebe reiterated most devices with these batteries can be safe and it’s about taking proper precautions.

This means buying a device with a certified battery that’s been tested for use in Canada and always using approved charging devices, even if it is an extra cost. As well, she said to be sure to charge in an appropriate environment with a stable temperature, as they can be susceptible to hot and cold temperatures.

— with files from Global News’ Sean Previl