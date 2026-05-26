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Canada

$25K reward offered as search for missing Toronto teen continues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2026 9:19 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News shares past interview with girl a year before she went missing, as search continues'
Global News shares past interview with girl a year before she went missing, as search continues
WATCH: Global News shares past interview with girl a year before she went missing, as search continues
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A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the safe return of a Toronto teen who has been missing for more than a week.

A spokesperson for Esther’s family says the reward is being offered anonymously and comes from donations from community members across the Greater Toronto Area.

Toronto police say the 14-year-old, who has been diagnosed as being on the spectrum, was last seen in the area of Bathurst Street and Hotspur Road just after midnight on May 16.

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Police have said they are concerned for her safety, and last week upgraded their search to a Level 1 operation, which is the highest level.

Maureen Leshem, a spokesperson for the family, says they are “devastated and terrified” as the search stretches on.

In a statement, Leshem says missing-person posters put up by volunteers have been “repeatedly torn down,” something she calls “deeply disturbing and cruel.”

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Police say that while they understand that such reports are upsetting for the community, “removing posters is not necessarily a criminal offence.”

They say their focus remains on the investigation to find Esther.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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