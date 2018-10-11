Man charged with impaired driving in northern Sask. pedestrian death

A man has been charged with impaired driving causing death after a pedestrian was killed in northern Saskatchewan over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

The fatal collision happened early Sunday morning in Grandmother’s Bay.

The name and gender of the victim has not been released by police.

Lewis Roberts, who is from the community, was arrested on Oct. 10 by Stanley Mission RCMP.

Roberts, 43, is also charged with operating a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner causing death, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He will appear Thursday in La Ronge provincial court.

Grandmother’s Bay is roughly 470 kilometres north of Saskatoon.