Wrong way driver on Highway 16 charged with impaired driving

A man has been charged with impaired driving after crashing into a median and light pole while trying to evade Saskatoon police early Monday morning.
Officers who spotted a black sedan heading the wrong way in the northbound lanes of Highway 16 at roughly 3:30 a.m. tried to stop it when the driver exited onto Circle Drive West.
The driver refused to pull over, and eventually struck the centre median and a light standard at the 51st Street overpass. Two people then got out of the car and fled.
One suspect was caught after a short foot chase, and a police dog tracked down the second suspect.
Along with impaired driving, a 27-year-old Saskatoon man is facing dangerous driving and evading police charges.
A 23-year-old Prince Albert man is facing a breach of court conditions charge. He was also wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Both are scheduled to appear Monday in Saskatoon provincial court.
