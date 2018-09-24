Wrong way driver on Highway 16 charged with impaired driving

A man has been charged with impaired driving after crashing into a median and light pole while trying to evade Saskatoon police early Monday morning.

Officers who spotted a black sedan heading the wrong way in the northbound lanes of Highway 16 at roughly 3:30 a.m. tried to stop it when the driver exited onto Circle Drive West.

The driver refused to pull over, and eventually struck the centre median and a light standard at the 51st Street overpass. Two people then got out of the car and fled.

One suspect was caught after a short foot chase, and a police dog tracked down the second suspect.

#psdtyr tracked and located an impaired driver who fled the scene after crashing his car. @spscanine pic.twitter.com/sEw0GfRZyI — SPS K9 Unit (@SPSCanine) September 24, 2018

Along with impaired driving, a 27-year-old Saskatoon man is facing dangerous driving and evading police charges.

A 23-year-old Prince Albert man is facing a breach of court conditions charge. He was also wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Both are scheduled to appear Monday in Saskatoon provincial court.