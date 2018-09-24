New SGI ‘Knock on the Door’ campaign aims to curb impaired driving

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) has launched new ads that feature a police officer knocking at the door with news that will change a family’s life.

There are two components to the campaign. One is a dramatic television ad that shows a young family receiving a knock at the door with two police officers standing there, and suddenly, a family is shattered.

The second features videos of real-life testimonials from Saskatchewan first responders who have seen and dealt with the carnage and resulting anguish caused by impaired driving.

“That knock on the door is something far, too many Saskatchewan people have had to experience,” said Joe Hargrave, the minister responsible for SGI.

“It represents the moment a family is torn apart, and it leaves a wound that will never fully heal. Impaired driving takes lives, breaks hearts and shatters families, and it’s why SGI is launching a new awareness campaign – to help save lives and prevent families from experiencing that unnecessary pain.”

Impaired driving is still the leading cause of fatalities on Saskatchewan roads. In 2017, 39 people died and 357 were injured in impaired driving collisions.

While impaired driving numbers are an improvement over past years, SGI said the numbers are still too high because impaired driving is completely preventable.

“This campaign is hard-hitting and heartbreaking, and it’s necessary,” Hargrave said.

“We need to make better decisions – to never drive impaired and plan a safe ride home every time, to prevent these senseless tragedies. We are grateful to the first responders who shared their stories in this ad, and to the families who continue to support our efforts against impaired driving.”

The province wide campaign will run on TVs, radio, theatre and online advertisements across Saskatchewan until the end of October.