September 24, 2018 10:38 am

Saskatchewan RCMP searching for prisoner who escaped from hospital

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for Tyler Cote, who escaped from police custody while being treated at hospital.

Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for a man who escaped police custody while being treated at hospital.

Members of the Kamsack RCMP detachment were called to a home on the Cote First Nation on Saturday afternoon for an assault complaint.

Tyler Cote, 26, was arrested without incident and is facing a number of charges, including assault.

After being remanded into custody on Sunday, he complained of a medical issue.

He was taken to hospital in Kamsack where he escaped from custody at roughly 5 p.m.

Cote is five-feet-eight-inches, 170 pounds with a thin build. He has brown hair and eyes.

While police believe Cote does not pose a threat to the public, they are advising he not be approached.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cote is asked to contact Kamsack RCMP at 306-542-5560 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Cote First Nation is roughly 340 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

