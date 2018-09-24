Saskatchewan RCMP searching for prisoner who escaped from hospital
Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for a man who escaped police custody while being treated at hospital.
Members of the Kamsack RCMP detachment were called to a home on the Cote First Nation on Saturday afternoon for an assault complaint.
Tyler Cote, 26, was arrested without incident and is facing a number of charges, including assault.
After being remanded into custody on Sunday, he complained of a medical issue.
He was taken to hospital in Kamsack where he escaped from custody at roughly 5 p.m.
Cote is five-feet-eight-inches, 170 pounds with a thin build. He has brown hair and eyes.
While police believe Cote does not pose a threat to the public, they are advising he not be approached.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cote is asked to contact Kamsack RCMP at 306-542-5560 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Cote First Nation is roughly 340 kilometres east of Saskatoon.
