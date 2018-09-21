RCMP investigating sudden death at a farm near Tisdale, Sask.

RCMP in Tisdale, Sask., are investigating the sudden death of a 36-year-old man at a local farm.
Police are in the early stage of the investigation to try and determine the possible sequence of events by the deceased over the past few days.
RCMP Forensic identification members and members of RCMP Major Crimes Unit South will be on scene until Friday afternoon.
The investigation is ongoing.
