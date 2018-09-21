Man charged in Saskatoon with uttering death threats in social media posts

A 24-year-old man has been charged with uttering threats to cause death after social media posts involving the University of Saskatchewan.

Posts were allegedly made by a man on the evening of Sept. 19 threatening to harm people at the Saskatoon campus.

His vehicle was found at roughly 9 a.m. the following morning near Wiggins Avenue and Aird Street.

Saskatoon police and university protective services found the man on campus and he was taken into custody.

Along with the threat charge, he is also charged with breaching a court order.

He will appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Oct. 21.