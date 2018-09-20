Woman who killed 2 teens in crash sentenced for breaching release conditions

A woman, who drove drunk and killed two teens, received an additional 30-day sentence after being the subject of an arrest warrant while on statutory release.

Cheyann Peeteetuce killed Sarah Wensley and James Haughey, both 17, at the intersection of 22nd Street West and Avenue M while driving impaired on May 5, 2014.

At the time of the collision, Peeteetuce was behind the wheel, without a licence, and fleeing from Saskatoon police in a stolen truck.

In December 2014, Peeteetuce pleaded guilty to seven charges including two counts of dangerous driving causing death stemming from the two-vehicle collision.

She served two-thirds of a six-year sentence before being released in early May.

On Aug. 31, she breached her release conditions when she missed a curfew check at her mother’s home in Saskatoon, where she was to reside while on release.

She was babysitting for someone who did not arrive back on time, court heard on Thursday.

A warrant for her arrest was confirmed on Sept. 5 and police arrested Peeteetuce on Sept. 17.

The 30-day sentence was a joint submission by the Crown and defence.

It will be up to a parole board to decide on the status of her statutory release, following the breach of her release conditions.