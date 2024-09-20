Legacy Christian Academy teacher charged with assault with a weapon

Send this page to someone via email

The list of abuse allegations are piling up for Valour Academy, formerly known as Legacy Christian Academy and before that, Christian Centre Academy.

The troubled history is leaving people with decisions to make heading into the future.

“That’s what got me,” parent Laurissa Gerritse said. “It angers me that they changed the name again. If you have nothing to hide, then why are you hiding?”

Gerritse recently pulled her two children out of Valour Academy and joined the lawsuit against the school. She said her son was allegedly assaulted by the school’s gym teacher, Terra McEwan.

The problem started back in May when Gerritse picked her son up from school one day.

“(My son) said ‘she hit me with the yellow baton because we were in gym and learning relay races and I guess I didn’t listen.’”

Gerritse said she looked at her son and he had a “decent-sized goose egg” on his head.

Her eight-year-old son was diagnosed with autism about a year ago and said he gets distracted easily.

Gerritse explained how her son would allegedly be hit by the teacher with the back of her hand when her son wasn’t looking or listening.

Both of her children attended the school since kindergarten. Her 10-year-old daughter wanted out three months before her son did, saying she was getting bullied and the school allegedly refused to address it.

After the alleged hitting, Gerritse wanted justice.

“I grew up in Christian Centre Academy, and I was abused throughout my school years,” the mother explained. “I thought it was different because of the name change… because of the leadership change. I just feel like, great, the cycle continues.”

Gerritse’s friend and someone already involved in the lawsuit helped her file a police report after finding out from the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation McEwan wasn’t a registered teacher.

Gerritse said she has no regrets of pulling her kids out of Valour Academy and said both are thriving in a new school.

“Three days into the new year, they said, ‘Mom we don’t just like our new school we love our new school,’ and it just made me so happy,” Gerritse said with tears in her eyes. “I’ve never heard them say that about their old school ever.”

Earlier this week, Terra McEwan was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon. The accused will appear in court on those charges on Sept. 25.

Global News reached out to the education ministry asking what circumstances would warrant a shutdown given the numerous abuse allegations.

The ministry responded saying all probationary conditions remain in place. Anyone involved in the lawsuit against the school cannot be involved or employed there.

“These persons may not be on school property during school operating hours, or while school events are taking place including, but not limited to, extra-curricular, musical or seasonal concerts and performances, and any other school promoted activities,” the ministry said.

Former principal

Earlier this week, the past principal of Legacy Christian Academy was subject to three new charges.

Seventy-five-year-old Ken Schutz is being charged with sexual assault, invitation to touching and assault with a weapon.

Schultz is already charged with assault with a weapon and sexual assault. He has pleaded not guilty.

In June, Saskatoon police received new allegations about Schultz and on Sept. 18, he turned himself in.

He’s expected to appear at Saskatoon Provincial Court on Oct. 3 on the new charges.

Schutz is one of five staff members from Valour Academy, formerly known as Legacy Christian Academy, facing criminal charges.