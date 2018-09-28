Man charged with drug driving following collision near Stoughton, Sask.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purposes of trafficking, following a collision on Highway 13, near Stoughton.

The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 27.

The accused, from Yellow Grass, has also been charged with impaired driving by drug and driving while suspended.

Investigation by Fillmore RCMP, Stoughton Fire Department and Stoughton EMS have discovered that a passenger car, being driven by the male, crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming semi truck.

Minor injuries were sustained by the driver of the car.

The male will be appearing in Estevan provincial court on Monday, Oct. 1.