September 27, 2018 3:32 pm

Regina woman arrested and charged following Thursday afternoon collision

By Online Producer  Global News

Police are investigating a collision that occurred on the 1900 block of Victoria Avenue early this morning, Sept. 27, 2018.

File / Global News
A 31-year-old Regina woman is facing multiple charges, following a single-vehicle collision on Victoria Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Francine Alexandra O’Watch is charged with driving while disqualified, possession of a scheduled substance and failing to comply with probation.

Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Victoria Avenue just after 12 p.m. after a vehicle was allegedly travelling eastbound on Victoria Avenue, hit the rear end of a truck, causing the car to spin out and hit a light standard pole.

When EMS, RFPS and police arrived at the scene, one of the occupants of the vehicle was found lying in the intersection.

The Jaws of Life were used to free two others from the vehicle.

All three occupants were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was released from hospital with minor injuries and was arrested and charged.

She will make her first court appearance on Nov.8.

