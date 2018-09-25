No charges laid in RCMP shooting death of Brydon Whitstone

Twenty-two year-old Brydon Whitstone was shot and killed by a North Battleford RCMP officer last October and now following an independent external investigation by the Regina Police Service, no charges will be laid.

Last October, North Battleford RCMP had received a report from a man who claimed he was being chased by a vehicle and the people inside were shooting at him.

Officers started chasing the suspects. The chase ended with the vehicle hitting a police cruiser near 15th Avenue and 10th Street in North Battleford.

That’s when an RCMP officer shot Whitstone who was driving the suspect vehicle.

On Tuesday the Regina Police Service notified Whitstone’s family that no charges would laid Whitstone’s death.

The Ministry of Justice said they expect more questions will be answered during an inquest by the coroner’s office.

“The goal of the inquest is to determine the manner of death and the cause of death, as well an independent jury will sit and make recommendations,” said Drew Wilby, Ministry of Justice spokesperson.

RCMP acknowledged Tuesday’s announcement but did not comment further to protect the integrity of an inquest by the coroner’s office.

“To provide information before the inquest would be preliminary because we want them to have an open a mind as possible going into that inquest,” said Wilby.

The inquest is set to begin on December 3rd in the Battlefords.