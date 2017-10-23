Passenger in car involved in deadly confrontation with Sask. RCMP facing charges

Charges have been laid against a woman who was a passenger in a car involved in a police chase in North Battleford, Sask., which resulted in the shooting death of the driver.

Amanda Wahobin, 28, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

READ MORE: Man dies after being shot by RCMP in North Battleford, Sask.

She is also charged with robbery and breach of a conditional sentence order which RCMP said were not related to Saturday’s events.

Wahobin was the passenger in the car driven by Brydon Bryce Whitstone, 22, that rammed a police vehicle on Saturday evening during the chase.

Whitstone was then shot by an officer which RCMP said was “in response to the driver’s actions following the pursuit.”

Police performed live-saving measures on Whitstone until paramedics arrived.

WATCH BELOW: Shots fired in North Battleford, Sask.

He died on his way to hospital.

Wahobin made her first appearance Monday in North Battleford provincial court and remains in custody until her next appearance on Tuesday.