Edmonton police shooting under investigation by ASIRT

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Edmonton Police Service (EPS).

An EPS spokesperson confirmed to Global News that the ASIRT investigation was related to a heavy police presence in west Edmonton on Friday.

Roads were blocked in the area of 80 Avenue and 172 Street for much of the afternoon.

Several marked and unmarked police vehicles were in the area. Officers could be seen walking around the area carrying guns.

At 9:30 p.m., a police presence remained in the area, although it was smaller than earlier in the day.

Members of ASIRT were also on scene on Friday night.

Investigating @edmontonpolice officer-involved shooting today. No additional info at this time. #yeg — ASIRT (@ASIRT_AB) October 21, 2017

Police have not released any other details.