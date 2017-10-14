RCMP reveal details of violent central Alberta crime spree that resulted in officer-involved shooting

WATCH ABOVE: Watch below: Tomasz Gorny was driving home from work Friday afternoon when he witnessed someone drive through an RCMP roadblock near Sylvan Lake. WARNING: Strong language.

The RCMP provided details on Saturday about a chaotic crime spree in central Alberta a day earlier that resulted in officers firing their guns on two occasions.

Mounties in Sundre said they received multiple complaints of “erratic driving and threatening behaviour” involving the same vehicle on Friday. According to police, the suspect vehicle at one point rammed another vehicle and when the person inside got out, one of the people in the suspect vehicle “struck” him during an altercation leaving the victim with minor injuries.

Police said the suspect vehicle was determined to be stolen and was later spotted again in Rocky Mountain House. Officers tried unsuccessfully to stop the vehicle and at about 4:25 p.m., an RCMP officer tried to stop the eastbound vehicle north of Sylvan Lake. Police said a spike belt was deployed, after which the suspect vehicle turned around and then an officer fired their gun. Police did not say what or who the officer fired at or if the bullet hit anything.

According to police, two of the three suspects in the vehicle then broke into a family home with young children inside. They said the suspects stole some cellphones before heading to a neighbouring farmhouse, breaking in and stealing a pickup truck. Police said they tried to block the truck before it rammed a police vehicle and officers fired their guns. Police did not confirm if the bullets hit anyone or anything, however, they said two suspects were taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.

The RCMP said a third suspect was also located but did not say where. An investigation is ongoing and police said as of late Saturday morning, no charges had been laid.

A heavy police presence could be seen west of Red Deer on Friday evening and some roads were blocked off in Lacombe County as police investigated.

As of late Saturday morning, Highway 20 was still shut down between Aspelund Road to Rainy Creek Road.

READ MORE: ASIRT investigating officer-involved shooting near Sylvan Lake

Watch below: There was a heavy RCMP presence near Sylvan Lake on Friday night and Alberta’s police watchdog confirmed it was investigating a shooting. Sarah Kraus reports.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is now investigating the officer-involved shootings.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta law enforcement officers that result in injury or death as well as “serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.”

Anybody with information about any of Friday’s incidents or the suspects is asked to contact their local police department. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.