October 19, 2017 12:01 pm

ASIRT investigates fatal officer-involved shooting in Gleichen

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating a fatal shooting in southern Alberta in which RCMP were involved.

ASIRT tweeted on Thursday the shooting in Gleichen was fatal.

The hamlet of Gleichen is located about 65 kilometres east of Calgary

More to come…

