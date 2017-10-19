Man dead after RCMP shoot stolen vehicle suspect in central Alberta

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a man was shot by RCMP southwest of the central Alberta town of Bashaw Thursday morning.

A release from Bashaw RCMP said officers found a stolen vehicle parked in the rural area of Range Road 234 near Highway 11 at about 9:15 a.m.

“As members approached the lone male occupant to investigate further, a confrontation occurred leading the RCMP to discharge their firearms,” police said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

The man who was shot died after being airlifted to hospital in critical condition, police said.

The officers were not injured.

“The RCMP remains the lead investigating agency on the events leading up to the serious incident, with ASIRT having carriage of the review of police actions,” police said in the statement, adding they would not be providing further information.

Police said there was “no further public safety risk” as of 2:30 p.m.

ASIRT declined to comment.

The incident happened just five hours after a fatal RCMP shooting in the southeast Alberta hamlet of Gleichen.

