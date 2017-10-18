Suspect sustained serious injuries during central Alberta crime spree: ASIRT

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a man and woman were shot by RCMP responding to a violent crime spree near Sundre on Oct. 13.

In a news release Wednesday, ASIRT said a 20-year-old woman sustained minor injuries and a 20-year-old man was still in hospital with serious injuries.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, RCMP were called about a pickup truck driving erratically in the Sundre area, ASIRT said. Police confirmed the truck had been stolen and RCMP believed the people in the truck had been involved in an attempted carjacking.

When officers found the truck, they used a spike belt to try and stop it, ASIRT said.

“The truck avoided the spike belt, was turned around, at which time an incident occurred resulting in the discharge of police service weapons,” the news release said.

An officer noticed there were three people inside the truck and the pursuit continued. ASIRT said the truck rammed an occupied RCMP vehicle before stopping in a ditch. ASIRT said the man driving the truck and a man who was a passenger ran away. A second passenger — a woman — was apprehended by RCMP, taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries “sustained during the first shooting.”

According to ASIRT, the two men went into two different rural properties, stole another truck and drove back towards the highway.

“Officers, identifying the two individuals, had multiple interactions with their police vehicles and the pickup,” ASIRT said.

An officer fired a weapon.

The truck continued across the highway, the driver lost control and stopped in the ditch.

The driver was arrested and taken to hospital “where he remains with serious injuries.” The male passenger was uninjured and taken into police custody.

Sundre is about 100 kilometres southwest of Red Deer and Sylvan Lake.

On Tuesday, two of the three suspects were charged with a list of offences, including uttering threats, possession of property over $5,000 and failing to stop for police.

Nicholas James Wales, 20, and Shae-Lee Phillips, 20, both of Red Deer, are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 24.

The focus of the ASIRT investigation will be on police conduct and the circumstances surrounding the people in the truck being injured. The RCMP is investigating the criminal conduct of the three suspects.

Anyone who witnessed the pursuit near Highway 20 and Township Road 394 is asked to contact ASIRT at (403) 592-4306.

