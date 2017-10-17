Crime
October 17, 2017 2:25 pm
Updated: October 17, 2017 2:31 pm

2 people charged in violent central Alberta crime spree

A damaged police vehicle is seen at a property near Sylvan Lake, Alta. where a pickup truck was stolen on Oct. 13, 2017.

Supplied
Two of three suspects have been charged with a list of offences after a violent crime spree in central Alberta on Friday that resulted in police firing their guns on two occasions.

On Friday afternoon, RCMP in Sundre, Alta. received several reports of erratic driving and threatening behaviour involving the same vehicle. In one incident, a civilian was struck by one of the suspects after his vehicle was rammed, police said in a media release.

READ MORE: Violent central Alberta crime spree results in officer-involved shooting

The vehicle, which was determined to be stolen, was later spotted in Rocky Mountain House but police were not able to stop it. A short time later, police said a spike belt was used to stop the vehicle north of Sylvan Lake. When the vehicle turned around, an officer fired his gun.

Watch below: Watch below: Tomasz Gorny was driving home from work Friday afternoon when he witnessed someone drive through an RCMP roadblock near Sylvan Lake. WARNING: Strong language.

Two of the three people in the vehicle ran away and broke into a nearby home with young children inside, police said. The suspects stole some cellphones before heading to a neighbouring farmhouse, breaking in and stealing a pickup truck, officers added.

Police said they tried to block the truck before it rammed a police vehicle and officers fired their guns.

READ MORE: ASIRT investigating officer-involved shooting near Sylvan Lake

RCMP did not say if any of the bullets hit anyone or anything. Two of the three suspects were taken to hospital.

On Tuesday, RCMP said charges were laid against two of the suspects. The third suspect remained in hospital.

Nicholas James Wales, 20, of Red Deer, is charged with:

  • Possession of property over $5,000 (x2)
  • Uttering threats
  • Break and enter of a dwelling house to commit an indictable offence
  • Resisting arrest
  • Failing to stop for police
  • Break and enter of a dwelling house to commit robbery
  • Assault with a weapon

Shae-Lee Phillips, 20, of Red Deer, is charged with:

  • Possession of property over $5,000
  • Uttering threats

Wales and Phillips are both scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on Oct. 24.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is now investigating the actions of the officers.

Heavy RCMP presence near Sylvan Lake on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

Heavy RCMP presence near Sylvan Lake on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

Police are seen at a property near Sylvan Lake, Alta. on Oct. 14, 2017. A day earlier, police said they tried to block a stolen vehicle when it rammed one of their vehicles and officers fired their guns.

A damaged vehicle is seen at a property near Sylvan Lake, Alta. where a pickup truck was stolen on Oct. 13, 2017.

A damaged police vehicle is seen at a property near Sylvan Lake, Alta. where a pickup truck was stolen on Oct. 13, 2017.

