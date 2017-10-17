2 people charged in violent central Alberta crime spree

Two of three suspects have been charged with a list of offences after a violent crime spree in central Alberta on Friday that resulted in police firing their guns on two occasions.

On Friday afternoon, RCMP in Sundre, Alta. received several reports of erratic driving and threatening behaviour involving the same vehicle. In one incident, a civilian was struck by one of the suspects after his vehicle was rammed, police said in a media release.

The vehicle, which was determined to be stolen, was later spotted in Rocky Mountain House but police were not able to stop it. A short time later, police said a spike belt was used to stop the vehicle north of Sylvan Lake. When the vehicle turned around, an officer fired his gun.

Two of the three people in the vehicle ran away and broke into a nearby home with young children inside, police said. The suspects stole some cellphones before heading to a neighbouring farmhouse, breaking in and stealing a pickup truck, officers added.

Police said they tried to block the truck before it rammed a police vehicle and officers fired their guns.

RCMP did not say if any of the bullets hit anyone or anything. Two of the three suspects were taken to hospital.

On Tuesday, RCMP said charges were laid against two of the suspects. The third suspect remained in hospital.

Nicholas James Wales, 20, of Red Deer, is charged with:

Possession of property over $5,000 (x2)

Uttering threats

Break and enter of a dwelling house to commit an indictable offence

Resisting arrest

Failing to stop for police

Break and enter of a dwelling house to commit robbery

Assault with a weapon

Shae-Lee Phillips, 20, of Red Deer, is charged with:

Possession of property over $5,000

Uttering threats

Wales and Phillips are both scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on Oct. 24.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is now investigating the actions of the officers.