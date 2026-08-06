Suspects arrested in Salsa on St. Clair shooting, Toronto police chief says

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Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw says the force has “apprehended the persons responsible” for a deadly shooting at the Salsa on St. Clair street festival.

Demkiw made the announcement during an unrelated news conference Thursday, and said more information will come Friday given the arrests happened late Wednesday evening.

“I got to give a note of gratitude to our homicide team who have been working tirelessly, non-stop around the clock. They are still doing their job at the moment. This is very much breaking at the as we speak,” he said.

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“I’ll let them finish their work, and then we’ll be back here with the details that are able to be shared and not compromise the investigation.”

Shots broke out on July 11 at the popular street party where police said 13,000 people had gathered.

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It was a “targeted event,” police said, and identified the victims as 25-year-old Shaquan Quashie and 20-year-old Cesar Vernaza. Four others were sent to hospital.

The second day of the festival was cancelled as police continued their investigation. The annual event celebrates Latin culture, food and music.

— with files from The Canadian Press