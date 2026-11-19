A 55-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to drive into people in Toronto “because of their perceived race,” Hamilton police say.
Police said Thursday the man was arrested Monday after officers were notified of the incident.
Investigators said police got a report the man told his social worker he was heading to Canada’s largest city and intended to run over people because of their race.
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Officers notified the Ontario Provincial Police and Toronto Police Service, and issued an alert for the vehicle.
“At approximately 4:26 p.m., Hamilton police officers located the vehicle on Eastport Drive beneath the Skyway Bridge and arrested the man for uttering threats to cause death — motivated by hate,” police said in a news release.
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He remains in custody. His identity wasn’t released.
“Hamilton police take hate-motivated incidents seriously and remain committed to addressing hate, supporting those impacted, and working alongside community partners to foster a safe and inclusive city,” police said.
“Hamilton police encourage anyone who experiences or witnesses a hate-motivated crime or incident to report it. This includes incidents that may not meet the threshold of a criminal offence.”
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