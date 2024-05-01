Menu

Crime

Ontario woman who faked pregnancies, lured doulas facing new charges

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 1, 2024 1:28 pm
1 min read
A 25-year-old Ontario woman who was given two years of house arrest for faking pregnancies and seeking the assistance of doulas from across North America is facing new charges.

Hamilton, Ont. police (HPS) say the accused was arrested in Brantford, Ont. on Monday and is alleged to have falsely solicited support related to pregnancy and childbirth from at least one unsuspecting victim in mid-April.

Investigators say she’s facing three charges for incidents between April 17 and 18.

No other details were revealed since the matter is now before the courts, according to an HPS spokesperson.

In February, Kaitlyn Braun received two years of electronic monitoring followed by another three years of probation, in a sentence connected with charges that she falsely used the services of several doulas — trained experts who provide guidance and support to women during labour.

The incidents ran between June 2022 and February 2023 with Braun seeking birth workers and lying about pregnancies, often saying she was carrying a stillborn child.

She pleaded guilty to fraud, mischief, and indecent acts when luring some 19 doulas under false pretences.

As per court order, Braun was prohibited from contacting a list of people tied to the 2022 incidents which involved support workers from Ontario communities as far away as Hamilton, London, Cornwall and Sarnia.

She also contacted others in Alberta and Florida using phone or video chat.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

