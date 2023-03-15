Brantford woman facing charges in alleged doula fraud across Ontario

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 24-year-old Brantford, Ont., woman is facing multiple charges for an alleged fraud in seeking the assistance of registered doulas from across Ontario.

Investigators allege that between June 2022 and February 2023, the accused falsely utilized the services of several doulas – trained experts employed to provide guidance and support to a woman during labour, often done virtually and in person.

Few specifics were provided by detectives about the cases, but they did say some involved doulas brought in to care for a pregnant woman who was allegedly the victim of an assault or a stillbirth.

Read more: Ontario court denies Millard request to adjourn appeal on conviction for murdering his father

“Presently, I can confirm charges have been laid regarding fraud involving at least nine doulas,” Brantford police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond said in an email.

Story continues below advertisement

“We do believe there are more who have not yet reported.”

Matthews-Osmond said the doulas were lured away from communities as far away as Hamilton, London, Cornwall, Whitby, Stratford and Sarnia.

The accused, Kaitlyn Braun, is facing more than 30 charges and has been remanded in custody.

The charges include harassment, false pretenses, fraud, sexual assault and committing an indecent act.

Matthews-Osmond says the investigation is active and ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to reach out to Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.