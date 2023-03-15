Menu

Crime

Brantford woman facing charges in alleged doula fraud across Ontario

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 15, 2023 9:15 am
Brantford police have charged a woman in a fraud case tied to the alleged use of doulas for fake pregnancies. View image in full screen
Brantford police have charged a woman in a fraud case tied to the alleged use of doulas for fake pregnancies. Don Mitchell / Global News
A 24-year-old Brantford, Ont., woman is facing multiple charges for an alleged fraud in seeking the assistance of registered doulas from across Ontario.

Investigators allege that between June 2022 and February 2023, the accused falsely utilized the services of several doulas – trained experts employed to provide guidance and support to a woman during labour, often done virtually and in person.

Few specifics were provided by detectives about the cases, but they did say some involved doulas brought in to care for a pregnant woman who was allegedly the victim of an assault or a stillbirth.

“Presently, I can confirm charges have been laid regarding fraud involving at least nine doulas,” Brantford police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond said in an email.

Story continues below advertisement

“We do believe there are more who have not yet reported.”

Matthews-Osmond said the doulas were lured away from communities as far away as Hamilton, London, Cornwall, Whitby, Stratford and Sarnia.

The accused, Kaitlyn Braun, is facing more than 30 charges and has been remanded in custody.

The charges include harassment, false pretenses, fraud, sexual assault and committing an indecent act.

Matthews-Osmond says the investigation is active and ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to reach out to Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.

