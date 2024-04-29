Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Piggy banks for them:’ Police crack down on fake Ontario bank accounts

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 29, 2024 11:29 am
2 min read
Photo of synthetic identity fraud documents. View image in full screen
Photo of synthetic identity fraud documents. Provided / Toronto Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto Police say they have cracked down on a scheme where hundreds of bank accounts with fake names were opened by one person.

In a press conference on Monday, Det. David Coffey of the financial crimes unit alleges the accused used “synthetic identities” to defraud banks.

“The synthetic identities can be used to create essentially piggy banks for them,” Coffey said. “They are applying for credit cards. They are applying for lines of credit. They are opening bank accounts which they can funnel money in and out of.”

“They are essentially applying for unlimited amounts of credit in fictional synthetic names.”

He alleges the IDs used, such as permanent resident cards and Ontario driver’s licences, were fraudulently manufactured.

“Multiple cards had the same face but different names and those names are synthetic — people who do not exist,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation began in October 2022 and was dubbed Project Deja Vu after one financial institution released a report that found several fake accounts were opened by one person who had previously worked at the company, Coffey said. He did not say which financial institution that was but said most of them were affected by the same scheme.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Coffey said the scheme had actually begun in 2016 when more than 680 unique synthetic identities were created by a handful of people.

Photo of synthetic identity fraud documents. View image in full screen
Photo of synthetic identity fraud documents. Provided / Toronto Police

Many of them were used to apply for and open hundreds of bank accounts and credit amounts at various banks and financial institutions across Ontario, he said.

The fraudulently obtained accounts were then drawn upon by way of in-store and online purchases, cash withdrawals or e-transfers, Coffey said.

Trending Now

To this date, Coffey said the scheme has resulted in about $4 million in losses.

Story continues below advertisement

“Ultimately, the damages are being paid by the complainants which are the financial institutions,” he said. “So they’re the ones losing the money.”

Coffey also alleges the synthetic identities were known to facilitate other serious criminals offences such as laundering proceeds of crime from human trafficking, drug trafficking and armed robbery.

Police have arrested 12 people, most of them from the Greater Toronto Area, who face a combined 102 charges in connection with the fraud.

Charges include fraud, forgery, uttering a forged document, and laundering proceeds of crime among.

Coffey said there are other cases where fraudulent IDs would mix in some real elements such as actual names or SIN numbers from people but in this investigation they were completely made up.

Photo of synthetic identity fraud documents. View image in full screen
Photo of synthetic identity fraud documents. Provided / Toronto Police
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices