Kelly Clarkson reveals she used weight-loss medication for ‘bad’ bloodwork

Kelly Clarkson has revealed she used a weight-loss medication to improve her health — but she wants people to know it’s not Ozempic.

During Monday’s broadcast of the singer’s talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, she interviewed Whoopi Goldberg about her weight loss. In recent months, both Clarkson, 42, and Goldberg, 68, have been the subject of online speculation about their slimmed-down figures.

Goldberg has already admitted to taking the drug Mounjaro, an anti-diabetic medication often used for weight loss.

“Every time I run into you, you look younger! You’re like Benjamin Button. It’s like crazy every time you walk in!” Clarkson complimented Goldberg during the interview.

Goldberg replied that she looked younger because of the weight she’s lost. The Sister Act star said she’s shed the weight of “almost two people.”

She said prior to taking Mounjaro, she weighed 300 pounds. Clarkson said she was 203 pounds at her heaviest weight.

“I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it’s been really good for me,” Goldberg said.

Clarkson was quick to sympathize and said she’s also lost a considerable amount of weight using a form of medication.

“Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my bloodwork got so bad,” Clarkson revealed. “Everybody thinks it’s Ozempic, and it’s not. It’s something else.”

Ozempic is also a diabetes drug and has been credited with helping many big-name celebrities lose weight in recent years, surging the drug’s popularity. The increased demand for Ozempic, and other similar drugs, has led to medication shortages in Canada and the U.S.

Though Clarkson did not specify what about her bloodwork was of concern, she said her doctors “chased me for two years” and encouraged her to use a weight-loss medication. Clarkson said she was “afraid” to take the unnamed drug because she had already been diagnosed with thyroid problems.

Regardless, Clarkson maintained she was never insecure or unhappy about her weight.

Goldberg and Clarkson said they now find it difficult to recognize themselves in photos or videos from when they were heavier.

Goldberg said she was once approached by a woman who falsely believed the actor had been wearing a fat suit during her 2022 film Till, about the brutal lynching of Emmett Till. Goldberg said she was “indignant” after hearing the comment.

Clarkson said she herself looked like she was “about to die of a heart attack” when she was at her heaviest weight.

Last month, when Clarkson had actor Kevin James on her talk show, she revealed she’d been diagnosed as pre-diabetic before her weight loss, meaning she was at high risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

Also in April, Clarkson told People magazine her on-the-go lifestyle in New York — as well as listening to her doctor — helped to keep her fit.

“Walking in the city is quite the workout,” she said. “And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”

Clarkson also added that she eats a “healthy mix” of foods and has a protein-focused diet.