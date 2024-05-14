Residents near Fort McMurray wildfire now on 2-hour evacuation alert

Send this page to someone via email

Some residents near a growing wildfire near Fort McMurray, Alta., are now being told to be ready to leave their homes within two hours if an evacuation of the area is ordered.

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo issued the upgraded evacuation alert on Tuesday morning for residents of Prairie Creek, Abasand, Grayling Terrace and Beacon Hill.

Fire officials say while the fire behaviour Monday was not significant, it has grown to about 9,602 hectares in size, about 3,000 hectares larger than it was on Sunday evening, according to the latest update from Alberta Wildfire.

The fire has grown closer to Fort McMurray and is spreading through the ground and fine fuels left behind in the burned area from the 2016 wildfire.

The closest point of the fire is now estimated to be about 13.5 km from the Fort McMurray landfill and about 13 km from the intersection of highways 63 and 881.

The two-hour evacuation alert means that residents must be ready to leave with two hours’ notice if the situation changes and an evacuation order is issued.

More information on the areas that are under evacuation alert is available on the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo’s website.

For the latest information on which areas in Alberta are under an evacuation alert or order due to a wildfire, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

For the latest information on the wildfire status and danger across the province, visit the Alberta Wildfire website.

The latest information on fire advisories, restrictions and bans across the province can be found on the Alberta fire bans website.