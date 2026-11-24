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A woman was found dead inside an apartment in southwest Calgary on Monday night, when firefighters responded to three blazes in less than three hours across the city.

The Calgary Fire Department was called around 9:45 p.m. to a low-rise apartment building in the 7700 block of Elbow Drive, just south of Henry Wise Wood High School in the Kingsland neighbourhood.

Crews arrived at the three-storey, 12-unit building to find some residents were fleeing as flames and thick smoke billowed from a window on the top floor.

Firefighters began spraying the flames from outside with water hoses while others moved in the building to search for people who hadn’t escaped on their own.

On the top floor, they encountered two people suffering from smoke inhalation.

Firefighters searched the residents’ apartment unit and determined all humans had escaped, but a cat was found dead in the suite.

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View image in full screen A woman died after being found unconscious during a fire at an apartment building in the 7700 block of Elbow Drive in the Kingsland neighbourhood of southwest Calgary, on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026. Global News

Firefighters then went into the adjacent unit, where the fire department said members walked into blackout smoke conditions.

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Crews found a woman alone and unconscious in the suite. She was rushed outside where both firefighters and EMS crews attempted to save her.

The woman was loaded into an ambulance but was pronounced dead en route to the hospital.

The exterior of the building outside the unit was burnt and covered in soot from where thick, black smoke had billowed out during the blaze.

Crews remained on scene overnight to keep the site safe and help fire investigators begin their probe into what happened.

5:58 Testing smoke alarms & carbon monoxide detectors

About an hour and a half after the first fire call came in, firefighters were dispatched at 11:10 p.m. to the second blaze in a neighbourhood to the west of the downtown core.

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That blaze ended up being a garage fire in the 1400 block of 39 Street SW in the Rosscarrock area. The flames were contained to the garage and no one was injured.

The third fire call came in just over an hour later, at 12:25 a.m., in the northeast community of Taradale.

Calgary fire officials said crews arrived at a multifamily property to find smoke coming out the front door and the people living there outside already. Firefighters went inside and extinguished what was left of a kitchen fire. No injuries were reported.

The Calgary Fire Department said all three fires are currently under investigation, and the cause has not been determined in any of them.

The city reminded Calgarians that working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors save lives and all residents should regularly ensure theirs are installed, tested and working.