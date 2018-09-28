2 women killed in crash near Cudworth, Sask.

Two people were killed after a vehicle and a combine collided late Thursday afternoon near Cudworth, Sask.

Wakaw RCMP said a vehicle heading south on Highway 2 collided with a combine coming east off a grid road roughly 7 kilometres south of the community.

Two women in the vehicle where declared dead at the scene. Their names and hometowns have not been released by police.

A man who was also in the vehicle was taken to hospital in Saskatoon with undisclosed injuries. There is no word on his current condition.

The driver of the combine was not injured.

Traffic in the area was restricted for several hours while an RCMP traffic reconstructionist and the coroner’s office gather evidence.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Cudworth is roughly 85 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.