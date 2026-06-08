Expect ‘minor’ mail interruptions in World Cup cities, Canada Post warns

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Post is warning of “minor service interruptions” in Vancouver and Toronto during the FIFA World Cup.

The national postal service said Monday that the interruptions will occur throughout the tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 19, at addresses near the FIFA fan festivals and stadiums.

Toronto Stadium, located at Exhibition Place, will host six games – including Canada’s first on Friday – and Vancouver Stadium at BC Place will host seven matches. FIFA’s fan festivals are at Fort York and the Bentway in Toronto, and PNE Grounds at Hastings Park in Vancouver.

In Toronto, Canada Post said it expects delays or interruptions for customers with M6K, M6J and M5V postal codes.

“Any mail not delivered will be held securely at the Canada Post depot and prioritized for delivery the next business day,” the service said.

Story continues below advertisement

Also, its post offices at 390 Queens Quay W., 761 King St. W., 119 Ossington Ave. and 1093 Queen St. W. “may experience temporary delays in mail processing and delivery” on some match days.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Furthermore, Canada Post will remove street letter boxes within the events’ boundaries until July 22, and said customers can mail their items at the post office at 1093 Queen St. W. It added it will not be completing pickups near FIFA Fan Festival and Toronto Stadium on match days.

The six games in Toronto will fall on June 12, June 17, June 20, June 23, June 26 and July 2.

0:40 World Cup: Team Canada’s men’s soccer team arrives in Toronto

Canada Post expects a different level of disruption in Vancouver.

It plans on clearing and sealing several mailboxes before all match days – including Saturday and Sunday – near the fan festival and stadium. The mailboxes will be accessible again to deposit mail the following business day, it said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We do not anticipate any service interruptions for mail delivery to customers with postal codes that begin with V6A, V6B and V6Z,” Canada Post said.

“Services to commercial customers in the vicinity of the event locations will not be affected.”

Its three post offices at 238 Robson St., 1173 – 88 West Pender St., and 495 West Georgia St. will operate as usual.

The seven matches in Vancouver take place on June 13, June 18, June 21, June 24, June 26, July 2 and July 7.