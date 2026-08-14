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Sports

Track preparation problems delay practice at Ontario Honda Dealers Indy in Markham

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 14, 2026 2:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Honda Indy taking over downtown Markham this weekend'
Honda Indy taking over downtown Markham this weekend
The city of Markham is preparing to welcome racing fans this weekend as the city hosts the Honda Indy for the first time. As Megan King reports, residents and stakeholders are excited to see their community on a global stage.
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Organizers of the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham have apologized to spectators after delays in preparing the new street circuit prevented cars from taking practice laps.

No cars have taken to the 12-turn, 3.52-kilometre road course around downtown Markham, affecting today’s practice sessions for six races on the weekend schedule.

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Organizers say practice for the NTT IndyCar Series, the weekend’s main event, will go ahead once the track is deemed safe.

It’s the first year Markham has hosted Canada’s only IndyCar race after the event moved from Toronto’s Exhibition Place, where it had been held since its inaugural running in 1986.

IndyCar and the City of Markham announced the move last September. The temporary circuit, built for the first time this week, runs between Kennedy Road, Enterprise Boulevard, the Unionville GO tracks and Highway 407.

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Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday, with the IndyCar race set for Sunday afternoon.

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