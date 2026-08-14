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Sports

Friday track sessions at Honda Indy Markham cancelled

By Trevor Popoff Global News
Posted August 14, 2026 6:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'City of Markham to transform into IndyCar racetrack in 2026'
City of Markham to transform into IndyCar racetrack in 2026
WATCH: (September 2025) Mayor Frank Scarpitti announced the City of Markham will host the Ontario Honda Indy beginning in 2026, turning downtown Markham streets into a world-class racing circuit. The three-day event is expected to attract more than 150,000 visitors, generate $50 million in economic impact, and create thousands of jobs across the GTA – Sep 3, 2025
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Markham’s inaugural hosting of Canada’s only IndyCar race is off to a bumpy start.

After fans waited for hours to see some action on the track Friday, IndyCar representatives said no cars will be hitting the newly resurfaced race course until Saturday at the earliest.

According to officials, Saturday’s schedule will be updated to include the events that were supposed to happen today.

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Organizers have apologized to fans who came out to the Free Fan Friday event, a long-standing tradition of past races.

They say practice for the big race on Sunday will go ahead once the track is deemed safe.

This is Markham’s first time hosting IndyCar, which previously made its Canadian home on the Toronto waterfront for decades.

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IndyCar and Markham announced their partnership last September. The temporary street circuit was built for the first time this week and runs between Kennedy Road, Enterprise Boulevard, the Unionville GO tracks and Highway 407.

–with files from The Canadian Press

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