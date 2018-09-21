Canada
September 21, 2018 1:37 pm

Man dead after collision in the RM of Elcapo

By Web Producer  Global News

One person is dead after a collision on a gravel road in the RM of Elcapo.

Broadview RCMP, along with Broadview Fire and Whitewood Ambulance responded to a two-vehicle collision on a gravel road. Early investigation determined a westbound pick-up truck was struck by a northbound tractor-trailer that was hauling gravel.

The 71-year-old man driving the pickup truck was ejected from the vehicle. Officers tried life-saving measures on scene until EMS arrived, but he died later in the Broadview hospital.

The gravel truck driver did not report any injuries and there is no evidence to suggest alcohol was a factor in the crash.

