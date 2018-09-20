Downtown Saskatoon collision between vehicle, pedestrian in wheelchair

Police were called to the scene of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in a wheelchair in downtown Saskatoon Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of 22nd Street and 2nd Avenue North.

Saskatoon police said the pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision analyst unit has been called out to investigate.

Westbound traffic was restricted on 22nd Street between 1st and 2nd Avenue.

