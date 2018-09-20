Canada
September 20, 2018 6:48 pm
Updated: September 20, 2018 6:55 pm

Downtown Saskatoon collision between vehicle, pedestrian in wheelchair

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police were called to a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in a wheelchair on Thursday afternoon.

Phillip Bollman / Global News
A A

Police were called to the scene of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in a wheelchair in downtown Saskatoon Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of 22nd Street and 2nd Avenue North.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police ticket driver who crashed in work zone

Saskatoon police said the pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision analyst unit has been called out to investigate.

Westbound traffic was restricted on 22nd Street between 1st and 2nd Avenue.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
22nd Street
2nd Avenue North
Downtown Saskatoon
Pedestrian Collision
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Traffic
Wheelchair

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News