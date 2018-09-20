Downtown Saskatoon collision between vehicle, pedestrian in wheelchair
Police were called to the scene of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in a wheelchair in downtown Saskatoon Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened at the intersection of 22nd Street and 2nd Avenue North.
Saskatoon police said the pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The collision analyst unit has been called out to investigate.
Westbound traffic was restricted on 22nd Street between 1st and 2nd Avenue.
