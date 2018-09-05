Failing grade for drivers in Saskatoon school zones

Hundreds of drivers received a failing grade on Tuesday as kids headed back to school.

The Saskatoon police traffic unit said 230 drivers were ticketed for speeding in a school zone.

READ MORE: Safety top of mind as Saskatoon students head back to school

One driver was clocked doing 91 km/h, resulting in a $921 ticket. The driver was also not wearing a seatbelt, resulting in a $175 fine.

Police said another 59 drivers were ticketed for using a cellphone while driving.

A total of 349 charges were laid by Saskatoon police on the first day of its back to school initiative.

WATCH BELOW: Saskatoon police reminding drivers to slow down for school zones

Police will be back out in force on Wednesday.