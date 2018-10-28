delta bus collision
October 28, 2018

Police tight-lipped about charter bus collision in Delta

Delta police are remaining tight-lipped about a collision involving a charter bus late Saturday night.

The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 7200 block of River Road. Images from the scene appeared to show a body in the road.

Police were not commenting Sunday on any injuries associated with the incident.

The bus was operated by Traxx Coachlines, a company based out of Alberta. Global News has requested comment from the company.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with investigators.

A Delta police spokesperson added that there are still a number of investigative steps to undergo before more information can be released.

