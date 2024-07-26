Menu

Politics

Metro Vancouver freezes international travel amid spending questions

By Andrea Macpherson & Simon Little Global News
Posted July 26, 2024 6:18 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver expenses reeled in with international travel ban'
Metro Vancouver expenses reeled in with international travel ban
WATCH: The Chair of Metro Vancouver is wasting no time bringing down the hammer on his fellow Mayors and Councillors. Mike Hurley, in his first day on the job as the chair of the region's governing body, promises to restore confidence in the organization that has been badly undermined by perceived over-spending of taxpayer’s money. At the same time, the cost for the board’s waste-water treatment plant in North Vancouver has ballooned to almost 4 billion dollars, resulting in proposed giant tax hikes. Andrea Macpherson reports.
Metro Vancouver’s new board chair took a tough tone with his fellow mayors and councillors Friday, as he sat down for his first day on the job.

Mike Hurley takes the chair’s seat amid turmoil in the regional district over concerns about travel expenses and the massively over-budget North Shore Wastewater plant.

In his opening remarks, Hurley told the board he has been reflecting on the body’s ability to earn the trust and confidence of the region’s residents.

“There is no doubt this organization is facing some very tough challenges and legitimate questions are being raised about how and why certain decisions have been made,” Hurley said.

Hurley said he was taking the situation seriously and working to restore trust, as he mentioned concerns about international travel.

“I’m going to put a pause on international travel for board and committee members,” he said.

“At the next meeting, I will be proposing a governance review for Metro Vancouver. I think it’s critical that we identify areas for improvement, to drive performance, and to be absolutely clear about roles and responsibilities.”

The board meeting came as a group of municipal councillors around the region have called for Hurley to step aside from  his new role.

That came in response to a recommendation Hurley made for who would head the probe into the troubled sewage plant, now $3 billion over budget.

The councillors allege Hurley made a failed attempt to appoint William McCarthy, who is believed to be a the Burnaby mayor’s personal acquaintance, to review the wastewater plant’s issues.

McCarthy, who has a background in real estate, was made an honorary Burnaby firefighter at the same department Hurley once headed as chief.

Someone with the same name also gave the maximum donation of $1,250 to Hurley’s 2022 mayoral election campaign.

Hurley and McCarthy have declined to comment on the donation questions.

Late Wednesday, McCarthy’s name was pulled from consideration.

Hurley said Friday he was recommending a completely external independent performance audit of the sewage plant, headed by someone who cannot in any way be tied to Metro Vancouver staff.

The regional district is also facing questions about a pricey networking event in Toronto last year funded by Metro Vancouver taxpayers.

A Global News freedom of information request revealed Metro Vancouver delegates spent more than $64,000 on the wine and cheese event during the 2023 Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference.

