Metro Vancouver freezes international travel amid spending questions

Metro Vancouver’s new board chair took a tough tone with his fellow mayors and councillors Friday, as he sat down for his first day on the job.

Mike Hurley takes the chair’s seat amid turmoil in the regional district over concerns about travel expenses and the massively over-budget North Shore Wastewater plant.

In his opening remarks, Hurley told the board he has been reflecting on the body’s ability to earn the trust and confidence of the region’s residents.

“There is no doubt this organization is facing some very tough challenges and legitimate questions are being raised about how and why certain decisions have been made,” Hurley said.

Hurley said he was taking the situation seriously and working to restore trust, as he mentioned concerns about international travel.

“I’m going to put a pause on international travel for board and committee members,” he said.

“At the next meeting, I will be proposing a governance review for Metro Vancouver. I think it’s critical that we identify areas for improvement, to drive performance, and to be absolutely clear about roles and responsibilities.”

The board meeting came as a group of municipal councillors around the region have called for Hurley to step aside from his new role.

That came in response to a recommendation Hurley made for who would head the probe into the troubled sewage plant, now $3 billion over budget.

The councillors allege Hurley made a failed attempt to appoint William McCarthy, who is believed to be a the Burnaby mayor’s personal acquaintance, to review the wastewater plant’s issues.

McCarthy, who has a background in real estate, was made an honorary Burnaby firefighter at the same department Hurley once headed as chief.

Someone with the same name also gave the maximum donation of $1,250 to Hurley’s 2022 mayoral election campaign.

Hurley and McCarthy have declined to comment on the donation questions.

Late Wednesday, McCarthy’s name was pulled from consideration.

Hurley said Friday he was recommending a completely external independent performance audit of the sewage plant, headed by someone who cannot in any way be tied to Metro Vancouver staff.

The regional district is also facing questions about a pricey networking event in Toronto last year funded by Metro Vancouver taxpayers.

A Global News freedom of information request revealed Metro Vancouver delegates spent more than $64,000 on the wine and cheese event during the 2023 Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference.