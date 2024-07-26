Menu

Share

Share

Crews rescue humpback whale entangled off B.C. coast

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2024 8:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Humpback whale freed from fishing gear'
Humpback whale freed from fishing gear
A humpback whale has been disentangled from more than 50 metres of fishing gear. Crews from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans' Marine Mammal Response Program spent nine hours near Texada Island removing the gear from the whale, nicknamed Smoke.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada says it has successfully untangled fishing gear on a humpback whale off British Columbia’s coast that was first spotted by a ferry passenger.

Paul Cottrell, the department’s marine mammal coordinator, says a rescue team found the whale off Texada Island after the ferry passenger called it in on Thursday, and managed to free the animal from “recreational prawn gear” that was stuck in its mouth.

Click to play video: 'Humpback whale spotted with no tail raising concerns'
Humpback whale spotted with no tail raising concerns

Cottrell says the whale named Smoke was trailing more than 50 metres of line and gear, while still travelling quickly despite the entanglement, and it took them several hours to locate and free the animal.

He says a team from the conservationist group Straitwatch was in the area when the report came in and attached a satellite tag and buoy to the gear being trailed by the whale, which helped them find the animal and begin rescue efforts.

Cottrell says the whale was agitated and uncomfortable during the operation and was still very “mobile” before tiring out as it moved northward in the Strait of Georgia by the evening.

Click to play video: 'Humpback spotted entangled in fishing net near Campbell River'
Humpback spotted entangled in fishing net near Campbell River

He says there’s been more such entanglement in the last few years because the number of humpbacks in B.C. waters has increased.

“We’ve already been on the water multiple times this year with entangled animals,” Cottrell said. “The big thing is locating them and that’s where, again, the eyes and ears of the public are huge for us.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

