GM, Volvo, Land Rover vehicles among those in big recall. What to know

Transport Canada has issued recalls for dozens of popular vehicle models over recent days, including many by General Motors, Volvo and Land Rover.

The issues range from overheating sensors to wheels that could fall off, wiring problems, low brake fluid and the potential for reduced braking to flickering headlights and incorrect fuel readers.

The largest recall involves multiple General Motors SUVs. Recalled vehicles included several models of the Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado and Tahoe, as well as GMC Yukon, Sierra and Suburban models. A recall was also issued for the 2024 GMC Canyon, which falls under the light truck and van category.

“On certain vehicles, a software problem could cause the low brake fluid warning lamp not to turn on if the brake fluid level gets too low. A low brake fluid level can cause reduced braking,” the notice said, adding that a driver unaware of the problem could experience “reduced braking and an increased risk of a crash.”

Story continues below advertisement

Transport Canada also issued a recall notice for some models of the Range Rover: the Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Velar and Range Rover Sport, warning that “the near field sensor module could overheat. If this happens, the surround camera system could reset, and the camera image(s) may not display.”

4:54 Child Passenger Safety Week 2024

Four models of the Jeep Wrangler were also recalled, as the wiring harness for the rearview camera and the high-mounted stop lamp may not have been installed properly during production. If it malfunctions, the rearview camera image may not be displayed.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Recall notices were also issued for the 2024 models of the Volvo VN, where the wheel lug nuts may not have been properly tightened on the left side of the vehicle and could lead to wheels falling off; the Maserati Granturismo, where a software problem could cause an incorrect fuel level to be displayed; and the Jaguar F-pace, in which the surround camera system carries the risk of being reset and the camera image not being displayed.

Story continues below advertisement

Transport Canada said the manufacturers will notify the affected customers via mail and advise them to bring their vehicles to the dealership so the damaged parts can be fixed or replaced.