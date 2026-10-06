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4 comments

  1. anon
    October 6, 2026 at 1:32 pm

    Which is why many foreign business don’t invest in Canada.

  2. Les
    October 6, 2026 at 1:30 pm

    Liberal threats should do the trick. They’ll just pack up and leave, like so many others have.

  3. TK
    October 6, 2026 at 1:30 pm

    Joly and her ilk are getting desperate huh? Yep never saw that coming.

  4. FU
    October 6, 2026 at 1:13 pm

    hahaha… lol, lmao, hahaha.. what a dumb c4nt! Governments are useless. what a joke!

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Economy

Joly presses Stelco’s U.S. owner to present job-saving plan in 5 days

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 6, 2026 1:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Hamilton’s Stelco to lay off hundreds of workers amid U.S. tariffs'
Hamilton’s Stelco to lay off hundreds of workers amid U.S. tariffs
WATCH: Hamilton's Stelco to lay off hundreds of workers amid U.S. tariffs – Sep 28, 2026
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The federal government is turning up the heat on the U.S. owner of Stelco Holdings Inc. over impending layoffs at the Hamilton-based steel plant.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly sent a letter to Stelco president Paul Simon on Monday laying out her “extreme disappointment” over the company’s plan to lay off 500 workers in response to U.S. tariffs and other market pressures.

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Canada gave U.S.-based Cleveland-Cliffs the go-ahead to purchase Stelco back in 2024 under the Investment Canada Act.

Joly says Canada’s approval of that takeover was contingent on the new owner maintaining the number of union jobs and the majority of non-union positions.

She writes in the letter that those conditions don’t expire just because “business strategy or market conditions have changed.”

Joly says Ottawa is asking Cleveland-Cliffs for its plan to comply with all undertakings of the original acquisition within five days or the government will consider legal action.

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The existence of Joly’s letter was first reported by the Toronto Star.

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