Bank of Canada’s Tiff Macklem won’t seek a 2nd term as governor

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Tiff Macklem, the governor of the Bank of Canada, says he will not be seeking a second term, setting up a search for the next person to lead the country’s central bank into the next decade.

The bank announced Macklem’s decision in a news release on Monday morning, saying he would not return when his seven-year term expires on June 2, 2027.

“It has been the highlight of my career to serve as the 10th Governor of the Bank of Canada,” Macklem said in a statement. “My time as Governor has seen Canada navigate a more fragmented, shock-prone world. The Bank has faced these challenges by acting decisively, by using sound judgment in the face of uncertainty, and by serving Canadians with humility and a steadfast commitment to its mandate.”

Macklem took on the role June 3, 2020 in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, though he had been at the central bank since 1984.

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Prior to his appointment, he was senior deputy governor while also serving as dean of the Rotman School of Management in Toronto. He was previously expected to take on the top job in 2013, but was passed over for Stephen Poloz.

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When Macklem took on the role, the central bank had already slashed its target overnight interest rate to 0.25 per cent and started an unprecedented bond-purchasing program to fund federal fiscal stimulus.

He cautioned against negative interest rates , calling them too disruptive for an already disrupted financial system, adding he was comfortable with 0.25 per cent being as low as the bank would go.

Macklem, 65, has since seen the bank through the pandemic and multiple interest rate hikes as that period tapered off in an effort to tame inflatoin, followed by several cuts.

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A search committee has been set up by the Bank of Canada’s board of directors to start a recruitment process to select the next governor. The process is expected to be completed by spring 2027.

The new governor would be appointed to start their term beginning June 3, 2027, once approved by Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and the federal cabinet.