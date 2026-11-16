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7 comments

  1. Me and DumbKat
    November 16, 2026 at 11:36 am

    The future so bright he has to ware shades. Dark ones.

  2. Ben
    November 16, 2026 at 11:31 am

    Those who think the Bank of Canada’s stance on interest rates will change are deluded-no matter who is appointed.

  3. Linda Marsh
    November 16, 2026 at 11:00 am

    Well I’m sure there is a “friend” of Carneys will be there to fill in his shoes. Just what we need!!!!

  4. Janna Tillman
    November 16, 2026 at 10:56 am

    Good. He has been a horrible choice. Another Trudeau/Carney bootlicker

  5. Northern Nelly
    November 16, 2026 at 10:53 am

    Well, let’s speculate about his decision.
    As an economist, he doesn’t think the future looks very bright.
    Let’s guess that he sees the impact of the Carney policies and debt levels and prefers to leave before that train crashes.
    Whoever the next BofC leader is, they will be financing all the spending being done by Carney.
    Oh, and they would have to be able to deal with the guy who thinks he is the smartest guy in any room.
    Retirement must looks good to him.

  6. Libs suck
    November 16, 2026 at 10:53 am

    Next one will be even more Carney controlled.

  7. Dave
    November 16, 2026 at 10:48 am

    Good riddance

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Canada

Bank of Canada’s Tiff Macklem won’t seek a 2nd term as governor

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted November 16, 2026 10:39 am
2 min read
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem takes part in an interview at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. View image in full screen
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem takes part in an interview at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
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Tiff Macklem, the governor of the Bank of Canada, says he will not be seeking a second term, setting up a search for the next person to lead the country’s central bank into the next decade.

The bank announced Macklem’s decision in a news release on Monday morning, saying he would not return when his seven-year term expires on June 2, 2027.

“It has been the highlight of my career to serve as the 10th Governor of the Bank of Canada,” Macklem said in a statement. “My time as Governor has seen Canada navigate a more fragmented, shock-prone world. The Bank has faced these challenges by acting decisively, by using sound judgment in the face of uncertainty, and by serving Canadians with humility and a steadfast commitment to its mandate.”

Macklem took on the role June 3, 2020 in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, though he had been at the central bank since 1984.

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Prior to his appointment, he was senior deputy governor while also serving as dean of the Rotman School of Management in Toronto. He was previously expected to take on the top job in 2013, but was passed over for Stephen Poloz.

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When Macklem took on the role, the central bank had already slashed its target overnight interest rate to 0.25 per cent and started an unprecedented bond-purchasing program to fund federal fiscal stimulus.

He cautioned against negative interest rates , calling them too disruptive for an already disrupted financial system, adding he was comfortable with 0.25 per cent being as low as the bank would go.

Macklem, 65, has since seen the bank through the pandemic and multiple interest rate hikes as that period tapered off in an effort to tame inflatoin, followed by several cuts.

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A search committee has been set up by the Bank of Canada’s board of directors to start a recruitment process to select the next governor. The process is expected to be completed by spring 2027.

The new governor would be appointed to start their term beginning June 3, 2027, once approved by Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and the federal cabinet.

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