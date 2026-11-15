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2 comments

  1. Hubeeb
    November 15, 2026 at 10:23 pm

    Congratulations, Edmonton ESKIMOS!!

  2. Dianna
    November 15, 2026 at 10:17 pm

    Yeah! Even though I haven’t lived in Alberta for decades and don’t follow, 🏈 this is great news. I grew up in the days of players like Jackie Parker and Rollie Miles who were Rock Stars winning Grey Cups for the Edmonton Eskimos. Name before the Elks.

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Edmonton Elks win the Grey Cup, defeat Montreal Alouettes by 37-30

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 15, 2026 10:04 pm
2 min read
Edmonton Elks' Justin Rankin (5) runs the ball against the Montreal Alouettes during first half CFL football action at the 113th Grey Cup, in Calgary, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks' Justin Rankin (5) runs the ball against the Montreal Alouettes during first half CFL football action at the 113th Grey Cup, in Calgary, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. Jeff McIntosh/ The Canadian Press
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The dark days are over: the Edmonton Elks have defeated the Montreal Alouettes by a score of 37 to 30, to win the 2026 Grey Cup.

It’s the team’s 15th Grey Cup win since the Edmonton football club was founded in 1949 and the first time hoisting the coveted trophy in over a decade.

Team owner Deb Thompson called it a surreal moment and said her late husband Larry, with whom she purchased the team two years ago, would have loved it.

Quarterback Cody Fajardo led the Elks in the championship game against Montreal — the team that let him go a year after he took the Alouettes to the 2023 Grey Cup title.

Fajardo of the Elks collected 199 passing yards, including touchdown passes. He was picked as the game’s most valuable player, while Montreal’s Tyson Philpot was selected as the Canadian MVP.

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Justin Rankin contributed 85 rushing yards for the winners.

Joshua Cephus scored two touchdowns among his 43 receiving yards.

Edmonton Elks’ Montrell Washington (82) celebrates his run against the Montreal Alouettes during first half CFL football action at the 113th Grey Cup, in Calgary, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks’ Montrell Washington (82) celebrates his run against the Montreal Alouettes during first half CFL football action at the 113th Grey Cup, in Calgary, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. Jeff McIntosh/ The Canadian Press

The Elks finished the 2026 season first in the West Division with a 13-5 record, then beat the visiting B.C. Lions 28-16 in the West final.

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The Alouettes topped the CFL’s East Division with a league-best 14-4 record, then won the East final with a 33-23 win over the visiting Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

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The home losing streak stretched from Oct. 12, 2019 to Aug. 27, 2023, finally ending with a 30-20 win over the Ottawa Redblacks.

Sunday was the Elks’ first appearance at the Grey Cup since 2015 — when they were known as the Eskimos and beat the Redblacks 26-20 to win the cup.

In the years since, the Elks missed the playoffs for six seasons.

The turnaround began in 2024 when the team was sold to the late Larry Thompson and his wife Deb Thompson, Chris Morris took over as president, Ed Hervey was hired as general manager and Mark Kilam was hired as head coach.

Click to play video: '113th Grey Cup preview: Montreal Alouettes vs. Edmonton Elks'
113th Grey Cup preview: Montreal Alouettes vs. Edmonton Elks

This is a breaking news story. More to come…

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With files from The Canadian Press

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