Snowbirds take final Tutor jet flight over Grey Cup: ‘It’s been an honour’

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After months of nostalgic farewell appearances at events across the country, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds have retired their iconic but aging jets.

“It is an amazing honour to be flying overhead of this 113th Grey Cup,” Major Maciej Hatta, the team lead flying Snowbird 1, said in a video shared by the CFL.

The Snowbirds soared the sunset skies over Calgary on Sunday evening for their final public flight in the aircraft flown since the team’s inception.

The military aerobatics squadron made a flypast McMahon Stadium, where the Edmonton Elks and Montreal Alouettes are battling Sunday evening for football championship trophy.

View image in full screen The Canadian Forces Snowbirds perform a flypast in their iconic CT-114 Tutor jets prior to CFL football action between the Edmonton Elks and the Montreal Alouettes at the 113th Grey Cup, in Calgary, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. Nathan Denette/ The Canadian Press

“The Snowbirds’ longstanding friendship with the Canadian Football League and fans comes full circle, as we perform for you one last time before retiring our venerable CT-114 Tutor aircraft. Thank you for sharing this historic moment with us,” Hatta said.

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The legendary team has previously performed at three past Grey Cups — the 101st, 106th and 109th.

Hatta repeated his message in French before concluding with an expression of gratitude for the decades of love the squadron has received.

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“Thank you Canada, for 55 years of support. It’s been an honour serving our great nation.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Thank you Canada, for 55 years of support. It's been an honour serving our great nation."

"Thank you Canada for the 55 years of support. It’s been an honour serving our great nation." 🇨🇦 🗓️: 113th #GreyCup LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, RDS, CTV, Crave, DAZN and CFL+ pic.twitter.com/beOhtAfi3I — CFL (@CFL) November 15, 2026

The flight marked an end of an era for the aging CT-114 Tutor jets, which were used by the Canadian Forces as “basic pilot-training aircraft” between 1963 and 2000.

The Snowbirds, officially known as 431 Air Demonstration Squadron based out of Moose Jaw, Sask., have been performing with the Tutor aircraft since 1971.

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The final flight had previously been scheduled to take place in Sacramento, Calif., where the Snowbirds performed at the California Capital Airshow on Oct. 10 and 11.

But then in September, the Grey Cup appearance was solidified — allowing the Canadian icons to say farewell at home.

View image in full screen The Canadian Forces Snowbirds perform a flypast in their iconic CT-114 Tutor jets prior to CFL football action between the Edmonton Elks and the Montreal Alouettes at the 113th Grey Cup, in Calgary, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. Darryl Dyck/ The Canadian Press

Now, the Snowbird team will start a hiatus that could last until 2030.

The jets are being retired ahead of transitioning to new CT-157 Siskin II turboprop planes.

The federal government announced this past spring it would replace the roughly 60-year-old Tutor jets, which have encountered various problems with upgrades meant to extend their lifespans out to 2030.

Costs, timelines and the growing scarcity of replacement parts threw a wrench into plans to keep them in the air longer.

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Acquiring the Siskin II, also known as the Pilatus PC-21, is part of the Royal Canadian Air Force’s plan to modernize its fleets and overhaul its training.

The air force said the the modern aircraft are well suited both to aerial acrobatics and to preparing pilots for the more advanced aircraft the air force is bringing online.

The CF Snowbirds, 431 Air Demonstration Squadron, are based about 72 kilometres west of Regina at 15 Wing Moose Jaw and comprised of Canadian Armed Forces members and National Defence Public Service employees.

Representing the Army, Navy and Air Force, the Snowbirds team includes pilots, technicians (aviation, avionics, aircraft structure, supply), mobile support operators, resource management support clerks, an engineering officer, a logistics officer and a public affairs officer.

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With files from Prisha Dev and The Canadian Press