Snowbirds to make final flight at Grey Cup in Calgary

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The iconic Canadian Forces Snowbirds will make their final performance at the 113th Grey Cup in Calgary this fall.

The iconic military aerobatics team will take to the skies on Nov. 15 as part of the championship celebration at McMahon Stadium, the Canadian Football League announced Thursday on social media.

The final flight had previously been scheduled to take place in Sacramento, Calif., where the Snowbirds are set to perform at the California Capital Airshow on Oct. 10 and 11.

2:23 ‘Bittersweet’: Snowbirds wrapping up final season with aging jets

The Snowbirds, officially known as 431 Air Demonstration Squadron based out of Moose Jaw, Sask., have been performing with the CT-114 Tutor aircraft since 1971.

Story continues below advertisement

The jets are being retired following the 2026 season, ahead of transitioning to new planes in the early 2030s.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“As we close out the Snowbirds’ 55th anniversary, I want to thank all Canadians for celebrating our team over this past season,” said said Major-General Denis O’Reilly, deputy commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force.

The legendary team has previously performed at three Grey Cups — the 101st, 106th and 109th. This year’s championship game is the 113th edition.

View image in full screen The Canadian Forces Snowbirds fly over at the start of the 106th Grey Cup between the Ottawa Redblacks and Calgary Stampeders at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The 113th Grey Cup is scheduled for Nov. 15 at McMahon Stadium in Calgary.

— With files from The Canadian Press