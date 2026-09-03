Snowbirds to make final flight at Grey Cup in Calgary

The iconic Canadian Forces Snowbirds will make their final performance at the 113th Grey Cup in Calgary this fall.
The iconic military aerobatics team will take to the skies on Nov. 15 as part of the championship celebration at McMahon Stadium, the Canadian Football League announced Thursday on social media.
The final flight had previously been scheduled to take place in Sacramento, Calif., where the Snowbirds are set to perform at the California Capital Airshow on Oct. 10 and 11.
The Snowbirds, officially known as 431 Air Demonstration Squadron based out of Moose Jaw, Sask., have been performing with the CT-114 Tutor aircraft since 1971.
The jets are being retired following the 2026 season, ahead of transitioning to new planes in the early 2030s.
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“As we close out the Snowbirds’ 55th anniversary, I want to thank all Canadians for celebrating our team over this past season,” said said Major-General Denis O’Reilly, deputy commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force.
The legendary team has previously performed at three Grey Cups — the 101st, 106th and 109th. This year’s championship game is the 113th edition.
The 113th Grey Cup is scheduled for Nov. 15 at McMahon Stadium in Calgary.
— With files from The Canadian Press
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