Canucks claim Merilainen off waivers from Senators

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VANCOUVER – The Vancouver Canucks have claimed goaltender Leevi Merilainen off waivers from the Ottawa Senators.

The 24-year-old Finn appeared in 20 games for the Senators last season.

Vancouver is expected to start the season without star goalie Thatcher Demko, who underwent season-ending hip surgery in January.

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Merilainen posted an 8-10-1 record with a 3.51 goals-against average and an .860 save percentage for Ottawa last season.

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The six-foot-three, 183-pound goalie has played in 34 NHL games in his career, all with the Senators, for a 16-14-3 record, 3.00 goals-against average, .885 save percentage, and three shutouts.

The Senators drafted Merilainen in the third round at 71st overall in 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2026.