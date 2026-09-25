Redblacks playing for pride in Stampeders rematch

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OTTAWA – Maybe this is finally the week. It’s a common refrain for the Ottawa Redblacks, but remaining positive is a necessity for the 0-13 team.

The Redblacks are coming off a heartbreaking 40-38 loss to the Calgary Stampeders (6-8) who pulled off a victory with a 62-yard walk-off field goal by Rene Paredes with two seconds remaining.

The two teams square off again Saturday afternoon in the nation’s capital, where Ottawa will look to snap a 19-game losing streak dating back to last September.

“Can’t call it, it’s tough man,” said Redblacks receiver Kalil Pimpleton. “We’ve been in these battles all year and haven’t been able to pull one out. It’s obviously tough, but like we said earlier in the year, it’s a professional business and we’re in it to win and just haven’t found a way to get one yet but we’re still searching.”

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Finding a fresh message for a team mired in a lengthy losing streak isn’t easy, and with five games remaining, head coach Ryan Dinwiddie knows motivation ultimately has to come from within.

“You’re playing for the love of the game and competing,” he said. “I know we’re not competing for standings or a playoff spot, but we’re going out there competing, playing football the right way.”

Dinwiddie felt his team deserved a better fate last week, but said his team has dealt with the adversity well.

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“They’ve handled it the best they can,” Dinwiddie said. “Obviously, we’ve got to play better on the field, but that was a tough loss, especially losing that way, especially when you’re trying to get a monkey off your back to get a win.”

The Redblacks will once again turn to MacLeod Bethel-Thompson at quarterback. The veteran got his first start last week against Calgary, throwing for 379 yards and five touchdowns.

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At 38, Bethel-Thompson doesn’t take the opportunity for granted. At the start of the season he was enjoying being back in San Francisco, spending time with his young daughter and working with young quarterbacks.

He understands his role and is just trying to support his fellow pivots.

“The big thing is leadership and the micro thing is just being the best version of myself for each play,” Bethel-Thompson said. “One play at a time, take what the defence is giving us, make every play right and if there is a mistake try to be the solution that makes up for other people’s mistakes.”

Justin Hardy emerged as a favourite target for Bethel-Thompson last week. Hardy was targeted 19 times and finished with 12 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown.

The Stampeders will be looking to build off last week’s victory as they attempt to remain in playoff contention.

A Calgary win over Ottawa, combined with an Edmonton victory over Hamilton, would guarantee at least four West Division teams finish with eight or more wins, ensuring a West-to-East crossover in the playoffs.

Calgary would prefer not to let things come down to the final play despite having full confidence in Parades.

“We can’t really start off slow and we can’t get into a lull like we kind of did last week,” said Calgary wide receiver Jalen Philpott. “So, just come out and execute every play, every down and just put our best foot forward and I think we’ll be OK.”

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STAMPEDERS (6-8) AT REDBLACKS (0-13)

DO IT FOR COACH: No better time for the Redblacks to get a win than Dinwiddie’s 100th career game as a head coach. He has a record of 51-48.

WATCH US RUN: Pimpleton leads the CFL with 2,459 all-purpose yards, ahead of Calgary’s Tyreik McAllister with 2,380.

SOLID FIRST IMPRESSION: Deonta McMahon led Calgary’s rushing attack last week in his Stampeders debut with a career-high 102 rushing yards on 15 carries, adding 24 receiving yards on three catches.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published September 25, 2026.