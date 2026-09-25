Shanahan report makes 11 recommendations to improve Ontario junior hockey

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A report on junior men’s hockey in Ontario delivered by former NHL player and executive Brendan Shanahan made 11 recommendations to improve it.

Shanahan, a Hockey Hall of Famer and president of the Toronto Maple Leafs for 11 years until 2025, was asked by Hockey Canada in January to conduct a review of junior hockey in Ontario.

His report released Friday by Hockey Canada was designed to help junior hockey in the province develop and care for athletes. It was also meant to help teams and leagues navigate changes in NCAA eligibility that’s changed the junior hockey landscape, and offers more playing opportunities for players aged 19 and 20.

“Throughout this project, it was clear that there are so many dedicated people involved with men’s junior hockey in Ontario who are passionate about ensuring the system is in a position to thrive moving forward,” Shanahan said in a statement.

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“The 11 recommendations reflect what we heard from individuals across the province, and I am hopeful that once implemented, men’s junior hockey in Ontario will be even more athlete- and development-focused, as well as having clearer pathways for players and their families to navigate.”

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Ontario’s junior hockey system is more complex than other provinces with three member associations and multiple Junior A, B and C leagues.

After over 50 interviews and a survey of 700 people, Shanahan’s recommendations were:

• Hockey Canada create an executive role to oversee men’s junior hockey in Ontario.

• Separate the governance and delivery of men’s junior and minor hockey in Ontario.

• Hockey Canada establish an Ontario men’s junior hockey advisory committee that reviews and provides recommendations on potential rule, regulation and policy changes.

• Allow incoming players aged 16 and 17 to register with eligible teams across the province without geographic restrictions.

• Adopt consistent playing rules aligned with the Ontario Hockey League across all men’s junior hockey leagues.

• Improve communication and collaboration between men’s junior hockey and Ontario University Athletics, accredited schools, and under-18 and under-16 hockey.

• Develop a standardized billeting policy for men’s junior hockey.

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• Expand annual mandatory off-ice education and training courses from Hockey Canada.

• Require all men’s junior hockey leagues to have education consultants available to players.

• Create a player pathway hotline through Hockey Canada to give players and their families independent and real-time support and guidance.

• Expand and enhance post-playing career pathway programs.

Hockey Eastern Ontario, Hockey Northwestern Ontario, the Ontario Hockey Federation and Hockey Canada have approved the report.

Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Katherine Henderson says Shanahan’s recommendations will be adopted immediately.

“We are just as optimistic as he is for the future of men’s junior hockey in Ontario, and we are eager to implement his recommendations as early as this winter as we continue to strengthen the experience for players and their families,” Henderson said in the statement.