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CALGARY – Kirill Kaprizov and Quinn Hughes extended their point streaks to 13 games on Thursday to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Kaprizov and Matt Boldy each had a goal and two assists, while Hughes and Joel Eriksson Ek both had a goal and an assist for Minnesota (17-3-4), which has won five in a row and has points in 13 consecutive games (11-0-2).

Its last regulation loss was a 2-1 setback to the Flames on Oct. 22.

Earning the victory was Jesper Wallstedt, who made 22 saves to improve to 16-2-3. He leads the NHL in wins, four more than second place Pyotr Kochetkov.

The Wild have also won nine straight on the road, equalling their second-longest streak in franchise history. The record is 12 set in 2014-15.

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Simon Nemec scored the lone goal for Calgary (10-12-1). Dustin Wolf had 18 stops for Calgary. He fell to 5-6-1.

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It didn’t take long for Kaprizov to get on the scoresheet combining with Boldy to set up Eriksson Ek’s deflection goal just 25 seconds into the game.

At 8:09 of the first period, it was Hughes’ turn to extend his point streak when he whipped a shot past Wolf from the blueline to make it 2-0.

The 13-game point streaks for Kaprizov (eight goals, 18 assists) and Hughes (six goals, 15 assists) are the longest active streaks in the NHL with Connor McDavid’s 23-game streak being snapped on Thursday.

Takeaways

Wild: The Wild improved to 15-0-4 when scoring first.

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Flames: Calgary fell to 0-6-1 in games in which it had an opportunity to return to the .500 mark. After an 0-5-0 start, the Flames have had seven chances to get back to even, but haven’t been able to cash in yet.

Key moment

After Calgary failed to take advantage of a power play to begin the second, which would have tied it 2-2, Minnesota got a turn with the extra man and cashed in, taking a 3-1 lead when Kaprizov neatly pulled the puck backwards between his legs and flipped the puck past Wolf.

Key stat

Kaprizov and Hughes join Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar (2024-25) as the only forward-defenceman combination since 1992-93 to have matching 13-game point streaks. It’s been done seven other times with the record being 28 games apiece set in 1985-86 by Edmonton’s Wayne Gretzky (39 games) and Paul Coffey (28 games).

Up next

Wild: Visit the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Flames: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2026.