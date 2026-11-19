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OTTAWA – Travis Konecny capped a four-point night with the game-winning goal 39 seconds into overtime as the Philadelphia Flyers scored four unanswered goals in a 6-5 comeback win over the Ottawa Senators Thursday night.

Cam York, with two goals, Owen Tippett and Tyson Foerster also scored for the Flyers (8-11-6). Konecny also had three assists.

Joseph Woll made 21 saves.

Dylan Cozens led Ottawa (14-6-3) with a pair of goals. Claude Giroux, Drake Batherson and Philip Tomasino also scored.

Ersson, who stopped 13 shots, made his first career start against his former team.

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Just 38 seconds into the third, Tomasino took a pass and went forehand to backhand to beat Woll. Five minutes later, Cozens had his second of the game scoring from almost the very same spot from the slot to make it 5-2.

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York scored his second of the game on the power play grabbing a loose puck to beat Ersson from in close at 6:25. Fifteen seconds later, Konecny fed Foerster who beat a sprawling Ersson stick side to make it a one-goal game.

The Flyers tied it with a power-play goal with 2:33 remaining when Drysdale beat Ersson.

Takeaways

Senators: Ottawa had a great start to the third but couldn’t hold off the surging Flyers.

Flyers: Philadelphia could barely get out of their own end in the second period with Ottawa constantly being first on pucks.

Key moment

Konecny put a shot on goal that just trickled past Sam Ersson to clinch the game.

Key stat

Woll got a secondary assist on Konecny’s overtime winner, his first of the season and second career point. He had an assist with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2025-26.

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Up next

Senators: Ottawa faces the Los Angeles Kings Saturday.

Philadelphia: The Flyers head to Montreal to face the Canadiens Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2026.