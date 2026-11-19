There is rarely a dull moment when you watch the Winnipeg Jets these days.

The latest example took place Thursday night when the Jets fought from behind all game before Josh Morrissey scored in overtime to give Winnipeg a 4-3 win over the visiting New York Islanders.

The two teams exchanged blows, going back and forth throughout the game, and the Jets never had a lead until the game was over.

Morgan Barron and Kyle Connor scored in the first period, Cole Perfetti tied the game at three in the second, and Morrissey notched his first goal of the season in overtime for the game winner.

“It’s nice to get that first one,” said Morrissey. “Obviously, with being out with injury, miss a bunch of games, and come back, and you still just want to see that first one go in. I’ve had some good chances the last few games, but it definitely, I don’t care who you are, it’s nice to get that first one of the year.”

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4:09 RAW: Winnipeg Jets Josh Morrissey Interview – Nov. 19

Both teams were pretty sloppy in the first period as the Jets were outshot 8-6, but the Jets showed some resilience and only got better as the game wore on.

“There was some sloppiness to that one,” said a grinning Scott Arniel. “I think Pete (DeBoer) would probably say the same thing. But I like the way we responded. Obviously, we got down, scored, got down again, scored.

“Kept staying in the game and finding ways, but like I said, it was hard to tell the guys that we’re doing this bad, this bad. It was just a funky game and then the third period, I thought we were excellent. I thought we did everything we needed to do to make sure we got those two points.”

6:32 RAW: Winnipeg Jets Scott Arniel Interview – Nov. 19

The Jets surrendered the first goal for the 16th time in 23 games this season.

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“I think there’s been a lot of emphasis on our starts,” Barron said. “Didn’t necessarily start the way we wanted, but I thought we kinda built our game as it went along and played a really good third period and overtime. So, we’ll keep working on that, but I think it’s good to kinda stick with it when things don’t go our way.”

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Jets goalie Nico Daws gave up a terrible goal in the first period when he handed it right to Emil Heineman who immediately deposited the puck into the empty net. But Daws bounced back with two strong periods to keep the Jets in it.

“That can really deflate guys,” said Arniel. “Now they don’t make that next stop. And he made some big stops. He had to make some big stops especially in the second period. That’s just maturity. That’s just recognizing – put that behind you. We talk about it all the time is that you can’t worry about what just happened. You got to look forward here and put things behind you as fast as you possibly can.”

The Jets have now had 14 one-goal games in their first 23 contests of the season and are now 7-4-3 in games decided by a single goal.

The Jets’ habit of falling behind early continued when the Islanders opened the scoring at the 2:35 mark. After Tyrel Bauer misplayed a puck at his own blue line, Casey Cizikas got behind him to retrieve it. He drove wide with Brayden Yager trying to disrupt him before Cizikas slid the puck to Anthony Duclair in the slot. Eluding the coverage of a backtracking Bauer, Duclair got in close and flipped a backhand past Daws.

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But the Jets wasted no time finding the back of the net themselves, leveling the score just 31 seconds later when Barron tipped a Dylan Samberg point shot past Semyon Varlamov. The goal was Barron’s fourth of the season.

Winnipeg got the game’s first power play look with 12:42 to go in the period but it was New York regaining the lead shorthanded thanks to a major gaffe by Daws.

After the Islanders cleared the puck down the ice, Daws skated to the corner to corral it. He held it for a moment as Heineman bared down on him, but Daws then fired a pass right to Heineman, who guided the puck into the yawning cage for the easiest goal of his young career.

Winnipeg struggled to get much going offensively for most of the period, but their top line created a goal out of thin air to tie the game late in the first.

After a turnover by the Islanders in the neutral zone, Neal Pionk sent the puck to Mark Scheifele at the New York blue line. He took the puck into the zone before being knocked off the puck by two defenders, but Scheifele didn’t quit on the play, diving to chip it away from Jean-Gabriel Pageau and down the boards to Gabriel Vilardi.

The puck was on and off the blade of Vilardi’s stick in a flash as he fed Connor in the slot, whose wicked release was no match for Varlamov as Connor tallied his 18th of the season at the 17:47 mark.

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Only 16 seconds later, Mario Ferraro went to the box for putting the puck over the glass, but New York failed to cash in, thanks in part to Daws making a sprawling save.

The scored stayed tied 2-2 heading to the second after the Islanders outshot the Jets 8-6 in the first.

It took all of 20 seconds for New York to pull ahead early in the second. Samberg got the puck in the corner below his own goal line and tried to pass it to Barron as he skated through the zone, but Simon Holmstrom got a piece of the pass, slowing it down and sending it to Kyle Palmieri. Alone in the slot, he wired a shot high over the shoulder of Daws to make it 3-2.

The Islanders controlled play for much of the period but a tripping penalty in the neutral zone with just over nine minutes to go gave Winnipeg a power play and they took full advantage.

Scheifele got the puck to Vilardi in front of the net, who tried to stuff it past Varlamov but was unsuccessful. However, on his second whack at the rebound, Perfetti knocked the puck just over the goal line to make it 3-3 at the 12:09 mark with his ninth of the season.

Winnipeg nearly grabbed the lead with 4:23 left when Danny Zhilkin blazed past the Islanders defence and almost slid one past Varlamov, but he was denied by the goalie’s skate.

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New York continued to dominate puck possession over the duration of the period but could not get another one past Daws before the horn sounded, in part because they kept missing the net. The Islanders had 23 shot attempts in the period but only 11 of them reached the net. Winnipeg got nine shots on goal but almost half of them came during their 1:16 of power play time as they struggled at 5-on-5.

Winnipeg picked up the pace in the third as they aimed to take the lead, with the second line generating a couple great looks. A coast-to-coast rush by Pionk led to Perfetti finding Brayden Yager open at the side of the net, but he had to settle the puck before firing a shot, giving Varlamov a chance to get over and make a sprawling pad save.

Just past the midway point, an outlet pass from Pionk to Yager resulted in Perfetti getting in alone on Varlamov but again the Islanders’ goalie stood tall.

Each team managed to get six shots on goal in the third but none of them found the back of the net, sending the game to overtime. The Islanders entered the night with a 2-4 record in games decided beyond regulation while Winnipeg was 2-3 coming in.

It took just under two minutes for Winnipeg’s best players to combine on the game-winning goal.

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Connor carried the puck into the New York zone before dropping it off to Scheifele. He then sent it back to the point to Morrissey, who stick-handled for a moment before sending a wrister on goal that Varlamov got a piece of but not enough as it ramped off his toe and into the top of the net.

The goal was Morrissey’s first of the season and his sixth career OT winner.

Daws picked up the win in goal, turning aside 22 shots while Varlamov was saddled with the loss after making 18 saves.

Winnipeg continues their four-game homestand Saturday night against the Vegas Golden Knights. The puck drops just after 7 p.m. with pregame coverage on 680 CJOB starting at 5 p.m.